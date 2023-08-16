Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Holdings Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,455 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $16,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.17.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.7 %

BLDR stock opened at $150.79 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $156.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.19.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

