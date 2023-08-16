California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,480,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,455 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Snap were worth $16,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 738.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNAP. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.41.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Snap had a negative return on equity of 36.83% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 52,887 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $556,371.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,417,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,430,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 52,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $556,371.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,417,345 shares in the company, valued at $25,430,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $145,860.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 478,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,960.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,227,847 shares of company stock valued at $23,090,698.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

