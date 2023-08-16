CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of CarMax worth $16,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in CarMax by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $143,048.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $425,371.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $143,048.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,371.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,993 shares of company stock worth $25,375,428 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Performance

KMX opened at $85.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.72. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $106.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Read Our Latest Report on KMX

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.