California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,492 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Coinbase Global worth $15,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 21.7% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 12.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $79.18 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $114.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 2.72.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $707.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.60 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 47.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.95) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $1,664,582.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $1,664,582.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,921 shares of company stock worth $29,383,184. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COIN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.38.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

