Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Holdings Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $16,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSCC opened at $87.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.51. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $98.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 8,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $736,240.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 782,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,871,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 8,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $736,240.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 782,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,871,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $85,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,664. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

