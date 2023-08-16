Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $139.26 Million Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,503,397 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 192,551 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.80% of Regions Financial worth $139,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 98,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.03.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $19.37. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

