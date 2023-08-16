California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,123 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,123 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Liberty Broadband worth $16,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $92.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.14. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $68.67 and a 12 month high of $120.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.27.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

