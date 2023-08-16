Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,866,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 12.55% of Safety Insurance Group worth $139,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Safety Insurance Group

In related news, Director Peter J. Manning sold 550 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $40,386.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $400,193.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Corp Srb acquired 32,384 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $2,177,500.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,842,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,875,176.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Manning sold 550 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $40,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,193.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 121,845 shares of company stock worth $8,715,626 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Safety Insurance Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.71. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $96.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

