Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,877 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,775,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $136,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of International Paper by 98.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of International Paper by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $45.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average is $34.33.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IP. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.82.

In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

