Ryan J. Watts Sells 2,526 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $63,225.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,239,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,065,022.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.31. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $37.51.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.99. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 460.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Denali Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.64.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

