SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $429,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,041.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SI-BONE Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SIBN opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average is $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 10.55, a current ratio of 11.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $29.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIBN. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SI-BONE

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 1,003.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 695,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 632,071 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 173.2% in the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 910,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,552,000 after buying an additional 576,942 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the second quarter worth about $15,254,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 154.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 900,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,722,000 after buying an additional 547,141 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 50.6% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,513,000 after buying an additional 364,391 shares during the period.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

