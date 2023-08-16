Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) EVP Timothy D. Roberts Sells 127,578 Shares

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $113.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.29. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.47.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

