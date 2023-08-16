Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) EVP Steven Mizell Sells 4,250 Shares of Stock

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $108.66 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 239.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

