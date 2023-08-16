Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Barclays

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Magic Software Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MGIC

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Performance

MGIC stock opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $597.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.17. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $18.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $137.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 31,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.