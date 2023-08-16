Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Price Target Increased to $3.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $1.60 to $2.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HUT stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 4.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hut 8 Mining has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $4.55.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.98 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 157.77% and a negative return on equity of 24.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hut 8 Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1,045.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.