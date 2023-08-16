Michael J. Gerdin Acquires 5,163 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 5,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $78,993.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 199,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,357.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

HTLD stock opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.58.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Heartland Express had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $306.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,171,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at $3,823,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 155,263 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 408,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 151,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter worth $102,000. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Further Reading

