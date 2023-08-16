AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Director Acquires $44,320.00 in Stock

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) Director Andrew C. Levy purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $44,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,164.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AerSale Stock Up 4.1 %

AerSale stock opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.25 and a beta of 0.38. AerSale Co. has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $21.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AerSale by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AerSale by 14,790.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,594 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AerSale by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,200,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AerSale by 51,589.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 713,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASLE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded AerSale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut AerSale from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on AerSale from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

