Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Short Interest Update

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,800 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 213,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GHL shares. JMP Securities lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $277.11 million, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 460,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,621 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 334.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 348,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,258,000. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

