monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $230.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $167.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.56.

Get monday.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MNDY

monday.com Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $163.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.47. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -87.75 and a beta of 0.77. monday.com has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $189.15.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. monday.com had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in monday.com by 90.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in monday.com by 192.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in monday.com by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.