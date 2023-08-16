Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NVTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NVTS opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. Navitas Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.71. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 2.37.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 150.19% and a negative return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 million. Research analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 24,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $243,496.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 975,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,746,503.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,590 shares of company stock worth $818,377. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $711,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $8,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

