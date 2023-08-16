Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Bank of America

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Up 4.6 %

Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 2.37.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 150.19% and a negative return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $13.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 32,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $342,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 79,590 shares of company stock valued at $818,377 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $1,108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 274.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 32,325 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 759,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 438,232 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 6,079.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 289,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 284,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

