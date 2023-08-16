Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $135.02 Million Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,771,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424,740 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.45% of Aramark worth $135,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 31.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 17.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 35.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,358,000 after purchasing an additional 198,530 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.42. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Aramark has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARMK. StockNews.com began coverage on Aramark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aramark from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aramark

About Aramark

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.