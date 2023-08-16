Carole Ho Sells 2,857 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) insider Carole Ho sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $68,996.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,684.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.31. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $37.51.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.99. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.51 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 37.42%. The business’s revenue was up 460.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DNLI. TheStreet raised Denali Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Denali Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.