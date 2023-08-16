The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) CAO Sells $372,164.30 in Stock

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) CAO R Anthony Benten sold 8,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $372,164.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

New York Times Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.78. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $45.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.02.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. New York Times had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $590.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 41.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in New York Times by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in New York Times by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in New York Times by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NYT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

