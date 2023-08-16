Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 50,897 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,897 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $14,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $82,385,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,659,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,219 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $26,977,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 121.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,435,000 after acquiring an additional 756,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FOX by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,174,000 after acquiring an additional 637,439 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX Price Performance

FOX stock opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average is $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. FOX’s payout ratio is 21.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.63.

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

