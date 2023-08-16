Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 972,936 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 374.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,232,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972,936 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.59% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $14,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 44.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 24,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.79.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $758.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,086,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,341,448.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 8,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $136,166.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 387,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,199.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,086,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,341,448.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,564 shares of company stock worth $4,665,785 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Capital One Financial began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

