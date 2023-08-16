Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $14.34 Million Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 334,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,069 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $14,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,055,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,611,000 after acquiring an additional 293,118 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LivaNova by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,067,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,311,000 after purchasing an additional 146,969 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in LivaNova by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $55.29 on Wednesday. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $66.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day moving average of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.24. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on LivaNova from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on LivaNova from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

