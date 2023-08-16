Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 8,080 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 128.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in GitLab were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTLB opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 0.17. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $68.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.92.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. GitLab’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $141,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 843,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,579,239.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,480 shares of company stock worth $15,320,459. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

