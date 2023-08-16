Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $489,000 in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 624,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 343,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after purchasing an additional 42,227 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE CNMD opened at $111.91 on Wednesday. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $71.09 and a 52 week high of $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.36 and a 200-day moving average of $118.23.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $317.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.27%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNMD. StockNews.com began coverage on CONMED in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CL King assumed coverage on CONMED in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CONMED presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 1,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 1,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Concannon sold 812 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total value of $104,756.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,308.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,012 shares of company stock worth $1,301,868. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

