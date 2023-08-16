Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 2,419 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $45,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,252.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRL. Citigroup cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.80.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $210.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.22 and a 1-year high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $151,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $780,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $151,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,409,319.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

