Five9 Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 8,504 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the typical volume of 384 call options.

In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $691,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 109,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,491,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total transaction of $1,158,189.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,504.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $691,040.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 109,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,491,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 285,258 shares of company stock valued at $21,661,453. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,060,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 22,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 388,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIVN stock opened at $71.39 on Wednesday. Five9 has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $114.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.49 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

