Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Short Interest Down 7.5% in July

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,100 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 322,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank First

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank First by 24.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank First by 5.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank First by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank First by 22.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank First by 56.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 22.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank First Price Performance

BFC stock opened at $80.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $839.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.30. Bank First has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $99.83.

Bank First Dividend Announcement

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $49.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.90 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 27.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank First will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. Bank First’s payout ratio is 23.30%.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

