Short Interest in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Decreases By 7.6%

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 735,800 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 796,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,199,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,057,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,876,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699,624 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,999,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,882 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,504,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,930 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 585.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,421,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,527,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,794 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $47.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.68.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1356 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

