Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Short Interest Down 7.6% in July

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Sunday, July 16th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Forte Biosciences
Forte Biosciences Trading Down 6.9 %
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBRX. BML Capital Management LLC increased its position in Forte Biosciences by 18.7% in the first quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 273,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 40.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 186,159 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 105.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 227,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $77,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Forte Biosciences Company Profile
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Forte Biosciences
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.