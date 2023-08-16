Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Short Interest Down 7.6% in July

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Sunday, July 16th.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Trading Down 6.9 %

FBRX stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01. Forte Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $1.38.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBRX. BML Capital Management LLC increased its position in Forte Biosciences by 18.7% in the first quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 273,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 40.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 186,159 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 105.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 227,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $77,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.