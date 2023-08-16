Short Interest in Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Decreases By 7.7%

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

CRNCY stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 9.65 and a quick ratio of 9.57. Capricorn Energy has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $5.11.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.17) to GBX 275 ($3.49) in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capricorn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

About Capricorn Energy

(Get Free Report)

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.