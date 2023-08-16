Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Short Interest Down 7.6% in July

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,960,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 17,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.6 %

Baker Hughes stock opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.71.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 70.80%.

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,938 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,695 shares of company stock valued at $5,154,051 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 22.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 79,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

