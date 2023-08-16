First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 15,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised First Seacoast Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSEA opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Seacoast Bancorp by 15.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Seacoast Bancorp by 83.6% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 27,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

