Short Interest in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Declines By 7.7%

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 140,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Finance Of America Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FOA opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. Finance Of America Companies has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68.

Get Finance Of America Companies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finance Of America Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,707,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 942,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,024,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,579 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 280,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 219,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Finance Of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.