Short Interest in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Decreases By 7.7%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,330,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 18,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.42 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Chewy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHWY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Chewy from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Chewy from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Chewy from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $508,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 224,389 shares in the company, valued at $7,521,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $508,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 224,389 shares in the company, valued at $7,521,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 70,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $2,807,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,062,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,207,107.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,798 shares of company stock worth $12,007,357 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 35,754 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Featured Articles

