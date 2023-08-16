Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Short Interest Update

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 717,200 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 776,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 12.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Guardforce AI Price Performance

NASDAQ:GFAI opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Guardforce AI has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $36.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55.

Institutional Trading of Guardforce AI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Guardforce AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Guardforce AI during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Guardforce AI during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guardforce AI during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Guardforce AI during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

About Guardforce AI

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

