iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Short Interest Update

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 128,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares India 50 ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,564,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 995,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,035,000 after acquiring an additional 43,225 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,287,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,333,000 after acquiring an additional 43,107 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period.

iShares India 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF stock opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.83 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $46.49.

iShares India 50 ETF Announces Dividend

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.0736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

