Short Interest in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Declines By 7.7%

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Beam Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.58. Beam Global has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $21.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.53.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 million. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 76.82% and a negative net margin of 67.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Beam Global

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beam Global by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Global by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 440,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 27,660 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,399,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Beam Global by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,061,000. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

