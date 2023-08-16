Short Interest in Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Drops By 7.7%

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genius Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Genius Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Genius Group Stock Performance

Shares of Genius Group stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. Genius Group has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

About Genius Group

Genius Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:GNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Genius Group will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Genius Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides entrepreneur education system business development tools and management consultancy services to entrepreneurs and entrepreneur resorts. The company operates through two segments, Education and Campus. It develops comprehensive entrepreneurial education curriculum with a full suite of tools for student learning and faculty earning.

