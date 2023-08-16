Short Interest in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Drops By 7.8%

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 792,900 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 859,900 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 402,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BZH. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth approximately $21,323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 519,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 302,939 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter worth $3,401,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter worth $7,411,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 85.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 496,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 229,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

Shares of BZH opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.54. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $572.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BZH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

