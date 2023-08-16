Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) Short Interest Down 7.8% in July

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 222,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days.

Gogoro Stock Performance

GGR stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. Gogoro has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gogoro had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $87.25 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Gogoro

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGR. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogoro in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Gogoro by 375.1% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,751,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after buying an additional 3,751,238 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gogoro in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogoro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gogoro in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Gogoro from $6.50 to $6.30 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers.

