Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 3,453 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 92.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 248.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $435,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WH opened at $75.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average of $71.42. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $81.00.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total transaction of $589,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,226.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on WH shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.57.

View Our Latest Report on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.