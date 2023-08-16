26,524 Shares in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 26,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2,892.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAAS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 2.2 %

PAAS stock opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.16 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.06%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Further Reading

