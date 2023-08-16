Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,441 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Everi were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Everi by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 662,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 389,800 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,723,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,125,000 after acquiring an additional 250,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,105,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,034,000 after acquiring an additional 231,099 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter worth $3,187,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,018,000 after acquiring an additional 220,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EVRI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.90. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.29.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

