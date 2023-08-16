Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 7,682 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 75.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,682 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in CDW by 2,757.1% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in CDW by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $204.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.31.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.03%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

