Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $472,000 in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,026,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth $62,425,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after buying an additional 972,139 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 892,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth $33,790,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $174,631.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $174,631.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $73,755.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,377 shares of company stock valued at $6,385,386. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:KNX opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average of $56.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 8.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

